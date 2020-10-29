Watertown ranked 4th small city for most small business owners, study finds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As for small cities, Watertown has a lot of small business owners.

According to a recent study, “Cities With the Most Small Business Owners,” Watertown, N.Y. was found to be ranked the fourth small city with the most small business owners. The study examined 259 in the United States that ranged in size, and determined the highest rates of small business ownership per capita.

The study stated that small cities had populations with less than 250 thousand, Watertown currently has approximately 165.2 thousand.

On average, small cities had an average of 47.7 small business owners per 1,000 residents. However Watertown was found to have the following:

165.2 active small business owners per 1,000 residents

Total of 18,142 small business owners

Additionally, the study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey to estimate how many small business owners were active in each city. Estimates were then used to calculate the number of small business owners per 1,000 residents.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.