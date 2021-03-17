Watertown Rapids announce schedule for 2021 baseball season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Rapids released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

The Rapids are set to start their season June 3, 2021 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York.

Along with their schedule, the team shared their vision for the 2021 baseball season in the North Country.

“Right now we understand we are trending towards having fans return Opening Day,” shared Rapids General Manager Nicholas Czerow. “We are learning how many we can welcome back and where our room for growth is. The more we do to protect our fans, the more room we have for larger crowds.”

The Rapids will also compete against a new opponent in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League; the Auburn Doubledays. Along with Auburn, The Rapids will play division opponents Adirondack Trail Blazers, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, and the Utica Blue Sox.

The full schedule is featured below:

According to the Rapids, there is currently no structure for post-season playoffs.