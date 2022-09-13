WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although the North Country is gearing up for winter sports, the Watertown Rapids shared some exciting news Monday evening.

Watertown’s team, a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, welcomed its new General Manager Carey-Lynn Schell-Parody at the Rapids’ field house.

The team broke gender barriers with the announcement, as Parody is one of the few women taking on this leadership role in the male-dominated sports industry.

“I’m stepping into one of the few GM’s in our league. I’m a family of five girls and I was never told that we can’t reach our goals,” Parody said at the Rapids’ press conference. “I’m going to break barriers because women can do it, and actually exceed.”

Parody previously was the Rapids Merchandise Manager after she joined the team in 2018. However, her love for baseball has a long-running history as she worked at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown starting at the age of 12 years old.

Since then, her connection to local baseball has remained strong as she played softball and both her daughter, son and nephews played baseball.

“When I first came back to Watertown to be at the Rapids, it was just on summers I would come and stay,” Parody explained. “Then I just couldn’t stop coming back. This is where I want to be.”

Rapids Ownership Team Member Dave Oster said that Parody was the perfect fit for the job.

“We were impressed with Carey’s work for the team and when she came to us wanting to do more, we knew we had the right person to serve as General Manager,” Oster said in a press release. “She was the right person at the right time for us, but we are also excited that she is setting an exampled for all in taking down gender barriers in sports.

Mike Kogut is also returning as the Rapids Head Coach. He said along with Parody’s leadership and the team’s exceptional players, the dream of baseball will be kept alive in the North Country.

“We look to take the next steps as we did in 2022 during the 2023 season so we can continue Watertown Rapids baseball and baseball here in the North Country.

The Rapids will also welcome back Assistant Coaches Dan Myers and Riley Moonan for the 2023 season, as well as Rapids Fan Experience Specialist Jay Matteson. Director of Operations Nate Matteson is stepping away from his role as he completes an internship to close out his senior semester at SUNY Cortland.