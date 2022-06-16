WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Rapids are set to agriculture to the baseball diamond this weekend.

This is through the team’s upcoming Agricultural Day, slated for Saturday, June 18, where not only fans can watch baseball, but also celebrate all-things dairy.

The nation’s largest student-led health initiative “Fuel Up to Play 60” Fun Zone will be the main event at the Fairgrounds before the game. This program encourages kids to eat nutritious food and exercise daily.

Mark Murray the part-owner of Murcrest Farms, LLC., a major dairy farm in Copenhagen, said that connecting agriculture to sports is a great way to promote the messages of the agriculture and dairy industries of the North Country.

“I think activity and healthy eating and as a dairy farmer, we help produce those healthy foods and everything,” Murray said. “I think we just want to get the word out there how nutritious and beneficial these foods can be.”

Jay Matteson, who is both the Rapids’ Fan Experience Specialist and the Agricultural Coordinator for Jefferson County, further explained that this is the team’s way of honoring the dairy industry’s impact on the North Country.

“Agricultural is a $1.7 billion industry here in the North Country,” Matteson shared. “It’s part of the fabric of the community. We have farmers that come to our games and it’s only right to recognize everybody.”

Prior to the game, a visiting NFL player will throw the pitch and then fans can enjoy giveaways, free food, entertainment from the Rapids “Wazoo,” the Old Sea Witch, the Butler Did it Players” and fireworks following the game.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the festivities, the game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks hosted by Watertown Pride will immediately follow the game.