WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Active duty soldiers can watch the Watertown Rapids for free this weekend.

The Watertown Rapids are set to host Fort Drum Night at the team’s upcoming game against the Boonville Baseball Club on Saturday, July 23.

The game will have a special start time of 2 p.m., with gates and a performance by the 10th Mountain Division Band starting at 1 p.m.

Kicking off the game with the first pitch will be Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino Jr. and a military static display will be provided by soldiers in the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team.

Ticket information can be found on the Watertown Rapids website.