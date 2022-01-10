WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite local baseball fields being full of snow, Watertown’s local team is prepping for its upcoming season.

As the Watertown Rapids are prepping for their fourth season in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, General Manager Nick Czerow announced on Monday that the team will introduce its new coaching staff on January 12.

According to Czerow, the staff is well-connected to the North Country community, as well as the sport of baseball.

“We have been hoping to work with homegrown talent and leadership more and we now have exactly who we have been searching for,” Czerow said in a press release. “I don’t think we could find anyone who would be more committed to what the Rapids provide to the community than this group.”

Additionally, for the upcoming season, the Rapids are set to introduce more activities during their games in Watertown. Czerow said that Jay Matteson will be returning as the Fan Experience Specialist, where he will engage the crowd with new games and experiences.

The Watertown Rapids will be announcing their season schedule in the coming weeks. The team is set to play a larger variety of teams this year, including Capital City Reds based in Ottawa, Ontario.

Season Tickets and Groups Bookings for the Watertown Rapids are now on sale through the team’s main office.