Watertown Rapids hire new field manager for 2021 summer season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new field manager has been hired for the Watertown Rapids’ 2021 summer season.

The Watertown Rapids, a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, announced on Monday that Ben Moxley has been hired at the teams next field manager.

According to the Rapids, Moxley is from Oneonta, New York and is currently serving his third season as Clarkson University Baseball’s top Assistant Coach during the spring collegiate baseball season. While working with Clarkson, Moxley earned accolades of representing the 2019 Liberty League Coaching Staff of the Year and producing three All Liberty League pitchers under his leadership.

Moxley gained experience further on the field when served as the pitching coach and assistant general manager for the Oneonta Outlaws.

Before his coaching career, Moxley played at SUNY Brockport, SUNY Cortland, Siena College, and Herkimer College.

Moxley shared, “I’m honored to be joining the Rapids and become a member of the Watertown community. Being from upstate New York, I’ve had the pleasure to play and coach against Watertown teams at the Fairgrounds and was always impressed by the community’s support for their teams. Coaching at Clarkson for the past three years has given me a great appreciation for the north country community.”

The Rapids confirmed that Moxley has begun finalizing the roster for the 2021 Rapids season, adding talent from all across the United States.

Watertown Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow shared his excitement regarding Moxley joining the team.

“Ben is bringing a lot of versatility to the Rapids. From the start you can sense his leadership and drive to develop a successful product on and off the field,” noted Czerow. “I am really impressed with the culture he will bring. I believe he will deliver us an exciting team, and also be a great presence in the community with our players.”

The Watertown Rapid plan to open their doors for the 2021 summer collegiate baseball season after having to cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19 protocols. Their upcoming summer season is expected to begin in early June 2021.