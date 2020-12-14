Watertown Rapids launch community initiative program, roll out ‘historic’ wall of fame

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Rapids are working to engage the community with the tradition of baseball and have announced their wall of fame.

The Watertown Rapids have announced the official launch of their community initiative program, “The Rapids Support Team.” The program will aim to “build community spirit,” promote events, support local activities and give back to the North Country.

The Rapids’ stated that the Support Team will create community programs focused on education, entertainment and supporting residents. Additionally, the program will help to showcase companies, non-profits and individuals.

According to the Rapids, the first initiative in the program is the roll out of the historic “Watertown 9 Wall of Fame.” The Wall of Fame will highlight the careers of the nine most famous baseball players who played in Watertown, N.Y.

The “Wall of Fame” will be displayed at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and community voting will take place on the Rapid’s website. Fans are being asked now to suggest players for consideration to appear on voting ballots.

Watertown Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow commented on the new program and first initiative.

“This is an important program for us to announce during a time in which a pandemic has affected everyone,” stated Czerow. “The Rapids want to state the importance of being invested in Watertown and the North Country as a whole. The new program gives us a platform to entertain and give back to great hard-working people. We have a lot of history to be proud of at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. If we bring people a little more together through our tradition then we are taking an important step forward.”

Details regarding voting and the selection process for the “Wall of Fame” will be released by the Rapids at a later date.

The Watertown Rapids, Watertown, NY’s home baseball team are members of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The team bagn to place the the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in 2018, suspending play due to the pandemic, and aim to resume in May 2021.

