WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gearing up for their 2022 season, a new head coach has been named to Watertown’s baseball team.

On January 12, the Watertown Rapids announced Beaver River High School’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Kogut as the team’s head coach for the Rapids 2022 season.

Assisting Kogut in the 2022season will be Head Baseball Coach of Watertown High School Ruley Moonan, and Lowville’s Double Play Community Center Owner Dan Myers.

According to Kogut and his staff, their three main goals for the 2022 season include having a successful season, helping players develop their skills and increasing community involvement.

To address community involvement, the Rapids also confirmed Jay Matteson as the organization’s new Fan Experience Specialist. Throughout the season, Matteson will bond with the crowds by bringing new partners and community activities to games.

The Rapids have also confirmed the team’s first two players of the 2022 roster, both who competed for the team in 2021. The team announced that both SUNY Brockport Pitcher Ryan Peters and New Oswego State Committ Brett Myers will return for a second year.

Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow said that the combination of the new coaching staff, having a Fan Experience Specialist and returning players “marks a shift in the culture” surrounding the team.

“We feel this is the strongest staff we have had in the existence of the Rapids, especially with the commitment of three coaches in the area that want to help develop this and have a vested interest,” Czerow said in a press release.

The Rapids are set to release their schedule for the 2022 season in the coming weeks. Play will begin in June at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York.