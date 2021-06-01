Watertown Rapids to open 2021 season on June 3

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alex Duffy Fairgrounds Stadium will hear the crack of the bat again this week in Watertown.

After a year without baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Watertown Rapids will take the home field, kicking off the 2021 season on June 3, 2021.

According to Watertown Rapids General Manager Nick Czerow, plans for opening night includes a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith will throw the ceremonial first pitch at 6:10 p.m., accompanied by the Watertown City Council and local dignitaries. Local Boy Scout Troop 65 of Alexandria Bay will present the nation’s colors.

“North Country fans have been waiting for over a year for this moment, and our players and staff will make sure it’s an evening to remember,” expressed Czerow.

The first game against the Auburn Doubledays will kick-off at 6:30 p.m. Rapids Field Manager Ben Moxley and Assistant Field Manager John Boland will lead their 30 recruits onto the field.

All members of the Watertown Rapids are active collegiate players recruited from acrosd the country.

Watertown Rapids Players representing the North Country include Watertown High School Standout Ryan Peters, Lowville Infielder Brett Myers and Carthage Utility Player Jake Millich.

Additionally, for the 2021 season, Czerow added that the team is advancing two community-driven initiatives.

This includes the Rapids Support Team in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, and the “Watertown Nine Wall of Fame.”

The Watertown Rapids are members of the national Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a wooden baseball bat summer league.

The Rapids began play at Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in 2018, suspending play due to the pandemic in 2020 and resuming play June 3, 2021. Opening Night tickets are still available at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds or by calling 315-836-1545.