WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown residents who went outside in the below-freezing temperatures on Saturday, could have experienced the coldest temperatures across America at the time.

The National Weather Service records the highest and lowest temperatures across the United States every day. According to their report on January 8, Watertown had the coolest temperature in America at -23 degrees.

The highest temperatures were recorded in Florida at 86 degrees. Locations that reported the temperature included Ochopee, 17 miles east southeast of Ochapee, and 8 miles west of Miles City in Florida.

Daily high and low temperatures, locations, and more can be found on the National Weather Service website.