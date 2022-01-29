WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is looking for proposals from professional services that can assist in the 2010 Local Waterfront Revitalization Program for the Black River.

According to the City, the proposals are needed in order to update the draft for the program and move forward. The request comes after the city received a grant from the New York State Department of State, Division of Coastal Resources to update, incorporate comments and complete the 2010 draft Local Waterfront Revitalization Program for the Black River.

The goal of the project is to help Watertown rediscover its waterfront and determine the river’s role in the development and revitalization of the community. After waiting years to make zone changes that would be consistent with the plan, the recent funding finally made it possible.

The City is looking to hire a consultant to work closely with the City and the State to complete the

project and the review process of the 2010 LWRP document and make the needed changes. The updated LWRP will provide a plan that sets forth the design, locational, and environmental standards for development and use along the City’s waterfront.

Those interested in participating in the project must submit their qualifications to the City by 4 p.m. on March 4. Proposals must include how the company will complete each section of the project, as well as their schedule to do so. Additionally, they will be asked to provide a budget, references, description of staff and their roles, and more.

Proposals will be limited to 20 pages and should be sent to Dale Morrow at 245 Washington Street in Suite 302. Responses should include three paper copies and by email in PDF format. More information and specifics about how to apply can be found here.