Watertown resident identified following fatal Adirondack Trailways Bus accident

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Police Department have identified the resident involved in the fatal Adirondack Trailways accident.

On September 25, Watertown Police responded to a call involving an Adirondack Trailways Bus hitting a pedestrian. The accident took place in from of 540 State Street in Watertown, NY.

Following an investigation that took place over the weekend, the pedestrian was identified as 35-year-old Watertown resident Stephanie A. Jenkins. Jenkins was found deceased on the scene.

Watertown Police were assisted by Watertown Fire Department personnel, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and Guilfoyle Ambulance.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.