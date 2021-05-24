Watertown resident promoted to Colonel in New York National Guard

New York Army National Guard Col. Wing Yu and his wife Michelle, following his promotion to colonel on May 22, 2021 at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over the weekend, a local resident was promoted to a higher ranking in the New York Army National Guard.

During a promotion ceremonies at the Camp Smith Training Site, located near Peekskill, Watertown Resident Wing Y. Yu was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the New York Army National Guard. Yu has served in the Army National Guard since 1987, serves as the commander of the New York Counterdrug Trask Force and is a veteran of the war in Afghanistan.

According to NYS Military and Naval Affairs, Yu first served as an enlisted Soldier and was commissioned in 1994 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps from the New York Institute of Technology.

He then served on active duty with the 2nd Infantry Division, the 1st Infantry Division and the 10th Mountain Division as a combat engineer before her rejoined the National Guard in 1999.

During his time in the National Guard, he served as the facilities maintenance officer for Camp Smith Training Site until 2008, as well as the Headquarters Company Commanders and Environmental Officer.

Additionally, for the last three years, Yu served as the executive officer of the 153rd Troop Command.

Yu holds a degree in Avionics from Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Environmental Technology from the New York Institute of Technology. He is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College.

Yu’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the NATO Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal and the Airborne Badge.

Wing Y. Yu was promoted to Colonel on May 22, 2021. He received his promotion by Commanding General of the 53rd Troop Command Brigadier General Jack James.