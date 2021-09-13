Watertown residents airlifted to Syracuse following crash on outer Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two residents were airlifted to Syracuse following a two-vehicle crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.

According to New York State Police on September 11, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 202 in the town Watertown. Troopers confirmed that a 2021 Hyundai operated by Brenda L. Moore, was traveling east on Route 3 when she attempted to yield the right of way to a 1995 Toyota Corolla, operated by Mark S. Vandermill, that was traveling west on State Route 3.

Both Moore, age 58, and Vandermill, age 35, were airlifted to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.