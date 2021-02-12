Watertown residents alerted of recent unemployment insurance identity theft incidents

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents in the area are being alerted of a recent fraud scheme that has involved unemployment insurance.

Watertown Police Department Detective Sergeant Joseph A. Giaquinto warned residents on Friday of a recent fraud scheme that the Department has been receiving. According to Sergeant Giaquinto, there have been recent reports of unemployment insurance identity theft made to the City Police Department,

These incidents have involved subjects pretending to be members of the New York State Department of Labor.

Sergeant Giaquinto stated that if a victims recieves fraudulent correspondence, they are urged to submit and online report to the NYS DOL. Additionally, the DOL suggests victims to ignore the letter and shred any bank cards included in the letter.

Those with legitimate unemployment disruptions stemming from identity theft are urged to contact the New York State Attorney General’s Office at 315-523-6080.