WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown residents are encouraged to participate in a survey that will help outline what skills, behaviors, and characteristics students should have when they graduate.

The feedback from stakeholders will be used to create a document that will align with the district’s strategic plan as well as support new initiatives and programs in the future at Watertown High School. The goal of the High School is to prepare students as they graduate with plans for enlistment, employment, or enrollment.

Any Watertown resident is encouraged to complete the survey, which should take no more than ten minutes. The committee will be following up with focus groups in the early spring months, according to the Watertown School District. The opportunity for residents to volunteer to be selected to participate in these groups is available in the survey.

The survey will be available through January 31 and is available online. Anyone in need of a paper copy of the survey should contact the District Office at 315-785-3700.