WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is strongly encouraging residents to report any crow sightings on February 8.

Loomacres Wildlife Management will be continuing its efforts to haze nuisance crow flocks within the City on Tuesday evening. They are asking residents to report sightings to assist their efforts.

The company says the information about crows in the area allows Loomacres to identify major roost locations and strategically target these parts of the City. Loomacres receives real-time updates whenever its online reporting system receives a report, so sightings reported on or immediately before harassment nights are especially valuable to biologists in the field.

Loomacres reminded residents that they do not need to fill out every field in the reporting form to submit their report, only those fields marked as required by a red asterisk. They also reminded individuals that if they do not know some of the particular data points requested, such as GPS coordinates or wind, they can leave those fields blank.

The harassment methods will include fireworks, lasers, air rifles, and other devices. The goal of the methods is to create loud noises and flashing lights that will frighten the birds. More information can be found on the Loomacres website.