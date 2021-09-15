Watertown residents invited to apply for free smile makeover

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants will be offering a local resident the opportunity to be more confident in their smile.

The business is located in Watertown and just launched its third annual Second Chance Program. The program provides one member of our community with a complete smile makeover, with the goal of providing services to someone who may not be able to afford it otherwise.

The selected recipient will receive a free full-arch restoration from the company’s oral surgeon, Dr. Curtis. The prodceduce will provide the candidate with a brand-new set of permanent teeth for free which is a practice that typically costs $50,000.

Local residents will be able to apply for the program until September 30 and can do so on the Upstate Oral Surgery and Dental Implants website.