Watertown residents reminded of night seasonal parking restrictions, weather related codes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Recent flurries are reminding local residents of weather related municipal codes.

The Watertown Police Department and Department of Public Works are reminding residents of weather related municipal codes as the North Country heads into winter months.

Both codes related to snow or obstructing substances in streets as well as night seasonal parking restrictions remain in affect.

Code § 265-11.1 stated that residents are prohibited from placing quantities of snow or obstructing substances, that may interference with proper use of roads, highways, public way or area used by pedestrians and motor vehicles. Those found in violation of this Code can be summoned to Watertown City Court and face fines.

Additionally, Code § 293-21c states that vehicle parking is prohibited on city streets starting November 1 through the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. This is applicable to any street in the City of Watertown, and runs through April 30.

Seasonal parking restrictions include margin between sidewalks and curbs, to allow for proper plowing of snow. Those found in violation of § 293-21c can be subject to fines or towing.

Exceptions to this restriction are physicians on emergency calls.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.