Watertown residents urged to report crow sightings this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Wildlife experts are continuing their efforts to reduce Watertown’s nuisance crow population.

To combat the large flocks regularly seen throughout the City in the evening hours, Loomacres Wildlife Management will continue hazing efforts on November 30 and December 1, which during this time, residents are urged to report crow sightings.

Loomacres receives real-time updates when reports are submitted, so data received on or immediately before harassment nights are considered “especially valuable.” This allows wildlife biologists to identify major roost locations and strategically target these parts of the city.

Once areas of concern are identified, harassment methods will be used to disperse crow flocks. This includes pyrotechnics, lasers air rifles and other devices.

Several methods will produce loud noises and flashing lights that aim to frighten birds and can be heard by residents.

While reporting, residents are reminded that not every field is required to complete the report. Only those marked with a red asterisk is required. Reports over the next 48 hours can be made on the Loomacres website.