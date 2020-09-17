Watertown residents will join thousands nationwide to draw attention to suicide prevention

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – Watertown residents will be joining thousands across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.

The Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Central New York Chapter, will be held on September 27 at Thompson Park.



It will be a drop-in event where attendees can stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to access mental health resources, pick up walk shirts and other materials, and walk through the park on their own or with teams.

All attendees will need to follow state and local safety guidelines and are asked to pre-register online.



“Suicide touches one in five American families. By connecting and sharing our stories with each other, we will keep going in the fight to stop suicide. Together, our community sends the message that you are never alone, that healing is possible, and when we connect, we create hope. Together we keep going,” Karen Heisig, AFSP Associate Area Director for the Central & South Central New York Chapters, said.



The Watertown Out of the Darkness Experience is one of hundreds of events being held nationwide this year. The events support the foundation’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.



“We can all learn new ways to help each other save lives,” AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia said. “By joining an Out of the Darkness Experience, you can show people that we are strong, we are resilient, and we are hopeful. Together, we can create a culture that’s smart about mental health.”



Donations and pre-registration can be done online.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.