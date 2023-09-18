WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s a driving disaster in the City of Watertown.

Throughout the summer, the City’s Engineering Department has led over a dozen road construction projects, which has led to detours and delays on several streets.

Among others, a sanitary sewer was replaced on Washington Street; a water main was replaced on Barben, and Holcomb Streets; the road was reconstructed on Grant, Henry and Seward Streets; and the Vanduzee and Court Street bridges were redone.

However, according to City Engineer Meredith Griffin, they were all much-needed improvements.

“There will be better water pressure throughout the new water mains, as well as just more effective use, new sanitary replacements, the roads will be much smoother and overall just a lot cleaner,” Griffin explained.

Although frustrating at times for drivers, all projects happened in the same summer for a reason as most were funded through the American Rescue Plan.

“Due to that, it had to be spent at a certain amount of time,” Griffin said. “So we have reached that deadline where we have to finish up our construction for everything.

The forecast also played a big role when crews could work.

“The construction can only happen during a set amount of time after the snow thaws,” Griffin added. “That also means that we can only do construction for paving when the asphalt plants are open. And since paving is at the very end of the project that means we have to wait until then.”

As construction continues, drivers are urged to be mindful of roadside workers and allow for extra time.

But work should wrap up soon.

“I would say at the latest, mid- to late-October is when everything will be shut down in terms of winter construction,” Griffin said. “But hopefully, some of the things will be cleaned up much sooner.”

The good news? Look forward to fewer potholes and smother roads ahead.