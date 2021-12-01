Watertown roads closed to traffic on Thursday for Christmas Parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown’s annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be returning on December 2. The holiday event will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and as a result, will affect traffic in Public Square.

Beginning at 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event, all travel lanes on the north side of Public Square will be closed to traffic and on-street parking will be restricted. Additionally, Court Street will be closed to traffic for the parade beginning at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Temporary barricades, traffic cones, and signage will be placed, and a detour route will be established for the event. Parking will be available at one of the many City parking lots in the downtown area and at the Jefferson County Human Services Building North and South Parking Lots after 5:00 p.m.

More information about the parade and street closures can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.