WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Rotary Club in Watertown are working to end a public health crisis continuing to impact the world.

Although it has been contained in 99.9% of the world, the paralyzing, life-altering disease polio continues to infect children in some countries. Working towards full eradication the Rotary organization is fundraising to provide oral vaccines to children where polio is still rampant, specifically in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Contributing to this mission, Watertown’s Rotary Club is preparing for its annual Swimarathon, where a Rotarians will swim at Watertown’s YMCA and ask for donations. This year, nine Rotary members will swim, including Larry Sorel, Beth Linderman, Howie Ganter, Jeff Wood, Jeff Bernard, Diana Woodhouse, Don Woodhouse, Clement Wong and Jeff Combs.

Swimarathon Coordinator Don Klug said this is the largest annual fundraiser Watertown’s Rotary hosts with hopes to make polio the second virus to reach full worldwide eradication.

“Polio eradication would be only the second disease that has been eliminated by mankind,” Klug said. “The other is smallpox.”

Klug then held up his hand to show that a small amount symbolized the 99.9% of the world that has eradicated the disease. But he further emphasized, that although polio may seem far away in Watertown, New York, it is no different from other viruses that humankind has experienced in the past two years.

“If you’re not vaccinated is only a plane ride away,” Klug expressed. “So somebody infected from an area where polio exists could bring it right back home here to Watertown, New York State or this country, and we’ve seen that with diseases in the last few years that have come back.”

Rotary Clubs across the world are committed to raising $50 million for this cause every year. The organization is also supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation as all donations will be matched on a two-to-one basis.

Watertown’s Rotary is working towards raising $6,000 for this year’s fundraiser. This according to Klug could have a large impact on countries in need.

“An oral vaccine costs about 60 cents per dose. So roughly a thousand dollars will provide 1,666 children with the vaccine.”

Donations will also help provide accessible healthcare to communities in need and clean water and education resources to vaccination teams across the world.

Watertown Rotary’s 2022 Swimarathon will take place on February 26 at the downtown Watertown YMCA. Donations can be made by contacting the organization.