WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salvation Army Watertown Corps will receive a $30,000 grant from The Northern New York Community Foundation, in partnership with the Jane E. Deline Foundation, to help replace its central HVAC unit at its State Street facility.

The Community Foundation and the Jane E. Deline Foundation will provide $15,000 each to support the replacement of the nearly 50-year-old unit, that is close to failing, according to a press release. The Community Foundation grant also includes $5,000 in support from three meaningful legacy funds: The Emma Phoebe Hurd Fund, the Charles and Fern Brown Fund, and the Dr. LaVerne R. VanDeWall, Jr. Legacy Fund.

The Jane E. Deline Foundation is a Watertown-based private foundation that continues the charitable work and legacy of Jane E. Deline. Deline was a Carthage native and longtime Watertown resident and teacher who was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army and believed in the mission and impact of the organization.

“This is a wonderful example of the power of funding partnerships in accomplishing good things for a community,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director said. “For both funders, this was an opportunity to work together to maximize support for an organization with a history of doing important work to address critical needs in our area.”

The Salvation Army has a history of supporting local citizens and families, assisting the most vulnerable in Watertown. Its programs include food pantry offerings, a weekly food box service, a soup kitchen, and youth programming. Winter of 2022-2023, the Salvation Army was the designated location in Jefferson County for a temporary warming shelter to serve homeless individuals every evening, protecting them from the harsh seasonal conditions.

“We are extremely grateful for this support to update our HVAC. For the past few years, we have had to put thousands of dollars into the system to keep it going. Updating it will allow us to continue to offer our weekday soup kitchen meals, food pantry, youth programs, music lessons, church services, adult programs, and potentially the warming center again next year,” Salvation Army Watertown Corps Captain Dominic Nicoll said.

The condition of the HVAC unit has been a major concern for the Salvation Army as it serves the gymnasium, where several programs are held, and is the location of the warming shelter. A new system will ensure that the State Street location will create a comfortable place for programs and guests, preserving resources for its critical mission and service.