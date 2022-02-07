NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Savings Bank has donated $32,000 to the United Way of Northern New York.

The purpose of the grant is to benefit the nonprofit organization’s Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed Program. According to a press release from the organization, the program has been able to help over 200 individuals and families since it was established in January of 2021.

They were able to accomplish this by partnering with Central School Districts in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. According to the organization, the program has allowed them to assist families that arrest struggling by living paycheck to paycheck.

Director of Development at UWNNY Natasha Gamble said she has been able to see the difference the program can make for residents.

“Since our ALICE Program kicked off, I have seen first-hand just how many families truly suffer when unforeseen financial hardships occur,” Gamble said. “Unfortunately, these are the employed individuals that are hard-working, but not earning enough in their paychecks to make ends meet. Our ALICE Program at UWNNY truly benefits the community by exemplifying and enhancing resources throughout Northern New York.”

Assistant Vice President and Director of Marketing for Watertown Savings Bank John Morgia said Watertown Savings was proud to support the community.

“Watertown Savings Bank supports the United Way because the dollars they raise stay local and are used for the many programs and services they offer,” Morgia said. “They provide resources and opportunities for

individuals, families, and children right here in our community. We believe in supporting local organizations and a gift to the United Way of Northern New York helps build a better community for all of us.”

Gamble said the funds will be used for medical emergency costs, vehicle repairs to keep people employed, heat assistance through the cold months, eyeglasses, and essential clothing for children. The donation will also be used to supply community impact grants to the most needed services within nonprofits in the North Country. More information about the program can be found on the organization’s website.