WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown Savings Bank is advising residents to stay safe and protect their information as a scam circulates the area.

The Bank is warning residents that letters are being sent to their customers regarding their mortgage with WSB. According to a post from the Bank, the letters claim that the customer has been “pre-selected” for a refinance program that will lower their monthly payments.

The scam then prompts customers to call a toll-free number to an unknown financial company. WSB advised residents to not call the listed number as they are scammers attempting to get their personal information.

Instead, WSB encouraged residents to call one of their offices to make sure they are speaking with WSB employees and not releasing their information to scammers. More information and advice on how to avoid scams can be found on the Department of New York State website.