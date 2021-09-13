Watertown school counselor receives annual Educator Award from Yale University

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A faculty member from the Watertown City School District has be recognized by Yale University.

Watertown City School District’s Terry Freeman has been named the recipient as the 2021 Yale Educator Award. Freeman is a school counselor at Case Middle School which includes grades seven and eight.

According to Yale, this annual award is granted through the Yale Educator Recognition Program to recognize “outstanding educators from around the world.” It is given annually to teachers and counselors from around the world. Recipients are nominated by students and a committee of Yale admissions officers receive each nomination individually.

“The Yale Admissions Office attributes the exceptional quality of the Yale student body to educators like these recipients of the 2021 Yale Educator Award, who shape their students long before they attend Yale,” University officials said in a press release. “The Admissions Office is proud to thank these and all educators for their ongoing efforts in motivating and supporting their students.”

This year, there were 305 nominations who represented 38 states and 17 counties. In total, 50 teachers and 21 counselors were selected to receive the award.