WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District is accepting proposals from community-based organizations to partner with the school to offer pre-kindergarten programming for the upcoming school year.
The district’s 2023-2024 requests for proposals are available on the pre-kindergarten website. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2023.
Watertown City School District is committed to building a caring culture that fosters lifelong learners and responsible citizens. Throughout the last two years, Watertown City School District has developed a depth of connection with our families and our community, demonstrating our role as an integral partner and resource for the families of our community.Watertown City School District