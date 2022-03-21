WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District will be offering programs to help prepare parents for kindergarten registration.

The district will be holding Kindergarten Orientation which they refer to as “Ready, Set, Go!” meetings. The meetings will be held in each primary building throughout the spring for parents to attend.

The meetings will feature teachers and administrators that will describe the Kindergarten programs and be available to answer questions. The district also released information on kindergarten registration dates and requirements.

Parents are required to bring their children with them to registration as well as proof of residency, the child’s birth certificate, and immunization records. To be eligible to register children must be five years old on or before December 1 of 2022. Required immunizations for children are listed below.

Vaccines Requirements Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine 5 doses or 4 doses if the 4th dose was received at 4 years or older or 3 doses if 7 years old or older and the series was started at 1 year and older Polio vaccine 4 doses or 3 doses if the 3rd dose was received at 4 years old or older Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine 2 doses Hepatitis B vaccine 3 doses Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine 2 doses Tetanus and Diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine booster Not applicable Meningococcal conjugate vaccine Not applicable Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Not applicable Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Not applicable COVID-19 vaccine Unknown at this time

Each elementary school will be mailing letters to parents of eligible children prior to registration with information on the date and time of their registration appointment. Those interested in registering their child should call the appropriate elementary school, or call (315) 661-8338 to be notified on which school their child would attend.

Dates and times for Ready, Set, Go!” meetings and registration is listed below: