Watertown Schools extend remote enrollment, parent meeting scheduled tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has extended the commitment for households for remote enrollment.

Originally the parent or guardian commitment for remote instruction was set for July 7, the district extended the enrollment to earlier this week, and now set a firm deadline to August 14.

The enrollment form found on the districts website states that all parents must commit to online learning for the 2020-2021 school year. However, the district will re-evaluate in January 2021 to see if NYSED and DOH guidelines allow for additional students to attend in-person.

Additionally, the district will hold their first parent and guardian meeting on August 12 at 7 p.m., allowing households to ask and discuss questions regarding schools reopening this fall.

More information can be found on the districts website.

