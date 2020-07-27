Watertown schools finalizes reopening plans while awaiting state guidance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City Schools District released a statement this past weekend updating families and community members on the reopening plans for the fall.

With final district reopening plans due at the end of the month, the district has encouraged outside input while working on three reopening plans; a remote model, a combination of remote and in-person, and a full in-person model.

However, given the constraints of in-person education, allowing for 6 feet of separation at all times,

the district is prioritizing options based on developmental appropriateness, students within self-contained classrooms, special education students, and English Language Learners.

The district also released an updated timeline following a 60% return rate of the parent survey.

The schedule is as followed:

Friday, 7/31 – plan must be submitted to NYSED, NYDOH, and posted online

Week of 8/3 (time/day TBA) – Livestream to provide an overview of the plan for families

Please repeat the following word many times ‘temporary.’ The start of the school year and the plans set forth will be temporary and are tentative based on State mandates,” says Superintendent Patricia LaBarr and the WCSD Task Force. “Things will feel differently because they are different, but temporary.”

The district continues to encourage practicing handwashing, social distancing, and mask wearing.

For the full update visit the Watertown City School District Website.