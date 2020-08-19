Watertown Schools give students a ‘sneak peak’ of the ‘new normal’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District is planning to welcome students through its doors this fall.

However, the ‘new normal’ looks a little different.

The district released the following video to give students, staff and community members a sneak peak into what school will look like while following COVID-19 guidelines.

Watertown City School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year on September 9, with the first in-person instruction days September 10 and 11.

For more information and further updates visit the district website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.