Watertown Schools give students a ‘sneak peak’ of the ‘new normal’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City School District is planning to welcome students through its doors this fall.
However, the ‘new normal’ looks a little different.
The district released the following video to give students, staff and community members a sneak peak into what school will look like while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Watertown City School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year on September 9, with the first in-person instruction days September 10 and 11.
For more information and further updates visit the district website.
