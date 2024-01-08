WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has addressed a weekend threat.

On Sunday, January 7, the Watertown City School District was alerted of a “troubling post” on social media, that included a potential threat directed towards Case Middle School, according to District Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel.

Actions were taken by the Watertown Police Department, who investigated the threat along with the FBI and district staff.

Later in the afternoon, law enforcement was able to identify the individual responsible for the threat. Dr. Schmiegel said the district will “cooperate thoroughly with law enforcement to address this matter and enforce any consequences resulting from it.”

Ensuring the safety of our staff and students is our paramount concern, and we want to express our gratitude for the support and trust our community has placed in us during this challenging time,” Dr. Schmiegel said in a statement to parents. As a precautionary measure, there will be additional law enforcement presence on our campuses tomorrow.”

Those with further information or concerns are asked to contact the district directly at tlane@watertowncsd.org, or notify the Watertown Police Department.