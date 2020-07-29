Watertown Schools releases update on hybrid reopening model

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District released an updated schedule for their 2020-2021 school year, detailing their hybrid model.

According to the district, families have two options: full-time remote, or in-person hybrid.

The latest update to the hybrid model included splitting the district in half. Hybrid learning will permit children in school for two days a week, and require them to participate in remote instruction the remaining three.

Students with last names beginning A-H will attend in-person instruction on Monday and Thursday, while I-Z will attend on Tuesday and Friday. If more than one last name is involved, the last name of the eldest student will be used to assign students for the entire household.

Self-contained special education classes will receive in-person instruction and will have no remote requirements.

All parents and guardians have the ability to enroll in remote-only instruction. The district’s parent survey resulted in over 40% of families prefering to have remote-only learning as the option. An online form for remote enrollment can be found on their website.

As stated online, all plans are subject to change due to pending orders from the New York State Governor.

The 2020-2021 Learning plan and Commitment Form can be found on the district website.

