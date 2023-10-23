WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District has reopened to students.

Due to a donation of water from the City of Watertown, all of the District’s eight school buildings were able to open on October 23, according to a message from Watertown CSD Superintendent Dr. Larry Schmiegel.

This is following a major water line burst in Watertown, that cut off the city’s entire water supply.

On October 19, the District dismissed school early as buildings experienced low water pressure. All schools were also closed on October 20.

The water line was fixed on October 20, but boil water advisories remained activated.

However, the recent water donation provided WCSD with the additional water needed to address the ongoing boil water advisory.

Dr. Schmiegel confirmed that Watertown’s food service department is fully informed and has taken all necessary precautions.

As of October 23, a boil water advisory is in effect for the City of Watertown. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.