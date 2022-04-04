WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown has begun its seasonal, bi-weekly collection of brush and green waste for city residents.

According to the City, the collection schedule will align with the city’s recycling schedule for each street. The complete schedule can be found here. Additionally, the brush and green waste should be placed out by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

The city reminded residents that brush and green waste should be placed either in the median between the sidewalk and curb or at the back of the sidewalk. The city stressed that their waste should not block the sidewalks.

They also listed the guidelines for brush and green waste so residents are aware of what will be collected and what will not. Tree limbs four inches in diameter and less, twigs, and branches all qualify to be collected by the city.

However, the brush should be placed in bundles less than 18 inches in diameter and be no longer than five feet in length. Residents are also encouraged to place smaller twigs and branches into 32-gallon trash cans, preferably with handles that weigh less than 40 pounds.

Green waste that the city will collect includes grass clippings, leaves, weeds, shrubbery, and yard plants. Residents must place their green waste in paper bags or re-useable containers weighing under 40 pounds so they can be safely loaded. The city will not accept any green waste in plastic bags. There is no limit on the amount of bags or containers residents can leave at the curbside.

More information on the guidelines for brush and green waste collection can be found on the city’s website.