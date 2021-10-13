Watertown seeking volunteers for annual fall tree planting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is preparing for its annual fall tree planting event.

Watertown’s Annual Fall Tree Planting will be held on Saturday, October 30, and is seeking volunteers. This year’s event will be held at Bicentennial Park, located next to the Watertown Municipal Arena.

According to Tree Watertown, this year it plans to plant 50 trees. The trees will be spread out in various locations throughout the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, which will include Bicentennial Park, the Fairgrounds Trail and other priority areas.

Volunteers are asked to dress in work clothes and bring a shovel if they have one. Plantings will begin at 9 a.m. on October 30. For more information or questions, contact the City Planner at 315-785-7884.

This community planting project is lead in partnershipwith the City of Watertown and Tree Watertown. Tree Watertown serves as the City’s street tree advistory board.