Watertown shows their support for local law enforcement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The flag with the thin blue line was raised high at Thompson Park in Watertown.

Members of the North Country showed their support for local law enforcement on August 22 by attending a “Back the Blue Parade and Rally.”





Groups lined up their vehicles at the Watertown Municipal Arena at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, and drove through the city up to the Thompson Park.

Vehicles drivers and passengers decked out their cars with blue balloons, signs and flags with the thin blue lines.

Leading the rally was host Sarah Madison, who kicked off the event by singing the national anthem.

Up at the park, hundreds gathered to show their support. Attendees included local politicians, members of law enforcement, families and state troopers.





“I’d like to encourage you all to say thank you,” said daughter of a NYS Trooper Riley Wilson. “Say thank you to those courageous men and women who are fighting for you and protecting you every single day. Whether it’s writing a thank you note to your local police station, buying a coffee for the police officer in line behind you, or simply waving to a police officer when they drive by you on the sidewalk, you’re simply just saying thank you. I promise you it will not go unnoticed.”

