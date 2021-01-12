Watertown stabbing sends man to Samaritan Medical Center, woman charged with felony

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute.

City of Watertown Police have reported that a woman has been arrested for stabbing a man with a knife. According to authorities, Marilyn A. St. Laurent, 34, used a knife to assault Jeremy A. Love, 30, at their residence on Duffy Street in Watertown.

City Police stated that the incident occurred during a domestic argument that occurred on January 11, 2021. Uniformed patrol officers and detectives responded to the incident at approximately 2:57 p.m.

Love was transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center where he was treated for multiple lacerations.

Detective Lieutenant Joseph Donoghue stated that St. Laurent was charged with the following.

  • One count of Assault in the Second Degree, Class D felony
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Class A misdemeanor

St. Laurent was arraigned virtually before Honorable David Morse and released on her own recognizance. She was also issued an order of protection.

