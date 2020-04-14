Watertown Staples collecting PPE donations for Samaritan, Children’s Miracle Network

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York has joined a nationwide partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Staples US Retail to collect personal protective equipment for Samaritan Medical Center.

The collaboration, which will support all 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the United States and Canada, invites community members to drop off PPE donations at their local Staples retailer.

Donations will then be shipped to local hospitals to help caregivers. In Watertown, the Staples store at 1283 Arsenal Street will be collecting donations for Samaritan.

Donations of new, unused, unopened PPE such as N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face shields, protective eyewear, and isolation or surgical gowns will be collected. The protective gear is essential to ensure the safety of hospital workers who are care for the most vulnerable patients at children’s hospitals.

“Our patients need us now more than ever,” said Kristin LaClair, Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York director. “With the support of our local Staples store serving as a collection point for PPE and donations, our healthcare workers can continue to make miracles happen for families here at Samaritan and throughout the North Country.”

“We are grateful for Staples’ help to ensure local children’s hospitals have the resources they need,” said Teri Netsel, Interim President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Kids can’t wait to get treatment. When you donate personal protective equipment or funds through our partnership with Staples, CMN Hospitals are able to keep caregivers and kids safe during this crisis.”

Donations can be dropped off only at participating, open Staples stores. They are also accepted online at cmnh.co/staples to help member hospitals fund their greatest needs. Please visit Staples.com for store hours.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Staples are committed to following the safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, federal, state and local authorities. Customers should follow appropriate social distancing and other public health guidelines when dropping of PPE donations.

