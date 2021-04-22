Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club seeking ‘Taste of the Town’ grant applicants

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local non profit organizations are being encouraged to apply for a recently opened funding opportunity.

The Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club Foundation has opened its application period for its Taste of the Town grant opportunity. This is a competitive, one-time grant that provides financial support and includes the chosen orgaization in the Taste of Town event.

“We encourage all North Country nonprofits to apply. Watertown Sunrise Rotary’s mission is ‘Service Above Self.’ By offering local nonprofit organizations this one-time grant, Sunrise Rotary creates a lasting partnership with them,” stated Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club Taste of Town Chair Jennifer Loonan. “Besides financial support, the selected organization benefits through visibility the event generates and has a chance to share their agency’s mission with a wide audience.”

Previously in 2020, the Salvation Army Watertown Corps was the recipient of this grant and was awarded $5,000.

According to the Foundation, this is the fourth year that a organization will be awarded this grant. It will also be the third year Watertown Sunrise Rotary has produced a Taste of the Town event.

The organization selected for the 2021 grant will be announced at the conclusion of this year’s Taste of the Town event. Due to COVID-19, attendees will be directed to “taste” at participating restaurants this year rather than during a one-day, single location event.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday May 14, 2021. Applications can be found on the Northern New York Community Foundation or Watertown Sunrise Rotary website.