Watertown Superintendent answers questions regarding reopening plan

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State school districts are awaiting a final decision from the Governor’s office and the Department of Education.

Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr has been answering questions from parents and community members following the districts’ Board of Education meeting that took place on August 4.

The district is seeking to follow both a hybrid and complete remote plan for students and staff. They are asking families to submit their final decision for their students by August 11, postponed from their original submission deadline of August 7.

For more information visit the districts website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.