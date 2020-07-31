Watertown Superintendent focuses on individual student needs and teamwork for school reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With New York State individual district reopening plans due today, Watertown City School District Superintendent is focusing on the individual needs of students and families.

Superintendent Patti LaBarr has been focusing on communication as the New York State school reopening deadline approached. Throughout the month of July, many public updates have been featured on the districts’ website.

Although many aspects and details to consider, the main focus has been on the safety and needs of its students.

According to LaBarr, this is why the district is providing both a hybrid and remote reopening model for their students and families.

Following the district-wide reopening survey, over 60% of students were represented and 40% of all respondents stated that they wanted to enroll their students in remote learning regardless of any district and state decisions.

The district will hold is Board of Education Meeting on August 4 at 4pm. All parents, students, community members, and staff will be able to join virtually through the districts website.

