WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown made history on Monday.

Sarah Compo-Pierce was officially sworn in as the city’s first female mayor on Monday, January 1 in the rotunda of the Flower Memorial Library. She replaces Jeff Smith, who did not seek re-election in November 2023.

Ben Shoen and Robert Kimball were also sworn in as new members of the city council. They join Compo-Pierce, Cliff Olney and Lisa Ruggiero on the council.

The newly-elected officials will get right to work with the first City Council meeting of the year at 7 p.m. tonight.