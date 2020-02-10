Watertown TGI Fridays abruptly closes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown TGI Fridays has closed its doors permanently as of February 9.
A sign was hung on the door that read, “We regret to inform you that as of February 9, 2020 this TGI Fridays location has closed. We are extremely grateful for our loyal guests and our wonderful Team Members. Please visit our other TGI Fridays at Syracuse/Destiny Mall and we look forward to serving you there.”
TGI Fridays opened in Watertown in 2015 with the slogan, “In here it’s always Friday.”
ABC50’s Joshua Baughn has reached out to management and is awaiting a response.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.
