WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Young North Country performers will be measuring their life in love on stage this weekend.

This is with the Watertown Theater Company Stage Notes production of Rent, a Tony award-winning musical written by Johnathan Larson, which tells the story of a group of friends in New York City struggling during the AIDs epidemic.

The company is comprised of students in grades 9 through 12. Cast member Yasmine Mustafa is playing the character Mimi Marquez and said she is excited to return to the stage.

“I am one of the last four-year students of Stage Notes who has done a show since freshman year,” Mustafa said. “One of the most amazing things is that we’re doing ‘Rent.’ It’s a very serious show, it’s well known and I think that our cast is doing a wonderful job.”

Stage Notes Art Director Ticia Aumell said that they chose Rent to challenge the students. But also, because the musical felt timely.

“The story of ‘Rent’ spoke to us,” Aumell expressed. “Trying to survive a pandemic, a disease, we all get that. Arts trying to come back and be creative in a world that is struggling right now. Being with your friends. These messages speak so much more to us now after everything we’ve been through.”

The group has been practicing since late winter, with all moments leading up until now. The company will open “Rent” on Thursday, July 28 at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

Performances will continue on through the weekend on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30, both at 7 p.m.