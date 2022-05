WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown is preparing for its Israeli Independence Day celebration.

To honor Israeli Independence Day on May 5, Watertown Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Council Members will raise the flag of Israel over City Hall.

This day is considered the national day of Israel and commemorates the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948.

This ceremony will begin at 8:45 a.m. City Hall is located at 245 Washington Street in the City of Watertown.