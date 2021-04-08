Watertown to continue removal of invasive species at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown is set to resume efforts to develop trails and expand vegetation in Thompson Park.

Starting in the second week of April, the City of Watertown will continue efforts to maintain overgrown vegetation in Thompson Park. According to City Officials, crews will prioritize invasive species removal such as Common Buckthorn, Honeysuckle and Oriental Bittersweet.

The City stated that invasive species continue to be an issue in the Park as the non-native species have “taken over” certain areas in the park.

Work to remove these invasive species will begin along the North Entrance Drive with roadside clearing of brush. This will be followed by select brush removal near the Franklin Street entrance.

Additionally, this work will be followed by a trail development project sponsored by the Friends of Thompson Park. The project will take place on April 17 and will include the development of new walking trails near the West Overlook.

Watertown City Parks and Recreation Department Staff also announced that it will continue trail enhancement and development work in areas throughout the park later in the spring and summer of 2021.